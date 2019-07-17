David’s Pasta Alla Checca

Posted 12:38 pm, July 17, 2019, by

David's Pasta Alla Checca

This is a fresh sauce that requires no cooking.

1 ½ lb cherry tomatoes halved
5 cloves garlic chopped
3 tbs rough chopped parmesan
½ C. fresh basil
5 scallions, white and light parts chopped
½ C. olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 lb angel hair pasta
½ lb fresh mozzarella 1/2 inch pieces
Garnish with rough chopped fresh basil

Load first 8 ingredients into food processor or large blender. Pulse until smooth, but still chunky.

Boil angel hair according to package instructions. Save ½ C. of cooking water* and drain pasta. Toss with fresh mozzarella.

Top with sauce and garnish with basil and a little fresh cracked black pepper.

Enjoy!

*If pasta is too dry, add a couple tbs of the cooking water and toss. You can always add more if you like.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.