David’s Pasta Alla Checca

This is a fresh sauce that requires no cooking.

1 ½ lb cherry tomatoes halved

5 cloves garlic chopped

3 tbs rough chopped parmesan

½ C. fresh basil

5 scallions, white and light parts chopped

½ C. olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 lb angel hair pasta

½ lb fresh mozzarella 1/2 inch pieces

Garnish with rough chopped fresh basil

Load first 8 ingredients into food processor or large blender. Pulse until smooth, but still chunky.

Boil angel hair according to package instructions. Save ½ C. of cooking water* and drain pasta. Toss with fresh mozzarella.

Top with sauce and garnish with basil and a little fresh cracked black pepper.

Enjoy!

*If pasta is too dry, add a couple tbs of the cooking water and toss. You can always add more if you like.