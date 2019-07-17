David’s Pasta Alla Checca

This is a fresh sauce that requires no cooking.
1 ½ lb cherry tomatoes halved
5 cloves garlic chopped
3 tbs rough chopped parmesan
½ C. fresh basil
5 scallions, white and light parts chopped
½ C. olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
1 lb angel hair pasta
½ lb fresh mozzarella 1/2 inch pieces
Garnish with rough chopped fresh basil
Load first 8 ingredients into food processor or large blender. Pulse until smooth, but still chunky.
Boil angel hair according to package instructions. Save ½ C. of cooking water* and drain pasta. Toss with fresh mozzarella.
Top with sauce and garnish with basil and a little fresh cracked black pepper.
Enjoy!
*If pasta is too dry, add a couple tbs of the cooking water and toss. You can always add more if you like.