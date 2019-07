Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Gary Easter as one of Cleveland's Own.

Gary is the co-founder of Hermes Race Systems and has been an instrumental part of the Cleveland running community for more than 40 years.

Gary is a retired police officer and has completed 22 marathons.

He laced-up his running shoes for the last time on July 4th.

