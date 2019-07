× Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Julius Webster was reported missing by his social worker in February, according to the police report. He left his grandmother’s house and never returned.

Julius is 6 foot 2 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.