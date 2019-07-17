× City offering building for film demolition

EAST CLEVELAND– If you are making a movie or t.v. show and need to blow-up a building for a spectacular plot point, then the city of East Cleveland may have just the location for you. The city is offering a film or television production the chance to demolish the old apartment building at 13800 Terrace Road. The building needs to come down and the city wants to give a film the opportunity to use it. This is a first-come, first serve moment. Interested productions can contact the city through the contacts listed below.

Mayor Brandon L. King, City of East Cleveland

Office: 216-681-8810

mayorking@eastcleveland.org

Belinda Kyle, Assistant to Major King

Office: 216-681-2208

bkyle@eastcleveland.org