City offering building for film demolition

Posted 3:18 am, July 17, 2019, by

EAST CLEVELAND– If you are making a movie or  t.v. show and need to blow-up a building for a spectacular plot point, then the city of East Cleveland may have just the location for you. The city is offering a film or television production the chance to demolish the old apartment building  at 13800 Terrace Road. The building needs to come down and the city wants to give a film the opportunity to use it. This is a first-come, first serve moment. Interested productions can contact the city through the contacts listed below.

 

Mayor Brandon L. King, City of East Cleveland
Office: 216-681-8810
mayorking@eastcleveland.org

Belinda Kyle, Assistant to Major King
Office: 216-681-2208
bkyle@eastcleveland.org

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.