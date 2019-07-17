Canton native Macy Gray leaves fans confused over bizarre interview: ‘I’m a vampire’

When Canton native Macy Gray made an appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine” this week, many fans took to social media to express their confusion and concern for the singer.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked Gray about a recent hospital stay. Gray responded, “Because I’m a vampire.”

“I have low blood count,” she explained.

Kelly asked her if she needs to get blood transfusions. “Yeah, like every two or three years I run out of blood,” Gray said.

“Yeah, I just want to go bite people,” Gray said. “It’s illegal, I know.”

The “I Try” singer also asked Kelly why they go on so early.

“Lorraine” is on ITV each weekday at 8:30 a.m.

Fans took to Twitter during the appearance to ask what was going on with the signer.

Karen Spencer wrote, “Is Macy Gray drunk? On drugs? Or what? This is very bizarre!”

Watching @reallorraine Is Macy Gray drunk ? On drugs ? Or what ? This is very bizarre ! — Karen Spencer (@maryhillmagyars) July 16, 2019

Sarah West wrote, “What’s up with Macy Gray, she seems a bit out of it???”

What’s up with Macy Gray, she seems a bit out of it???!!! ! @lorraine — Sarah West (@Sassylou76) July 16, 2019

Sarah Tomey called the appearance “Car crash TV.” She applauded Kelly for “Keeping it going.”

Car crash tv . Poor #Lorraine . Keeping it going . Bless your heart! pic.twitter.com/SyFJeadnzN — sarah tomey (@sarahtomey1) July 16, 2019

Gray has not commented on the appearance. She did post a video to Instragram where she appeared with her eyes covered and rapped about a contest for some cover art for the song “Buddha.”