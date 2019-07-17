Campbell’s Sweets Factory closing Lakewood location

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Campbell’s Sweets Factory, known for its gourmet popcorn and cupcakes, is closing its location on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood on Aug. 3.

The sweets shop made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday. Campbell’s said it is focusing on its Ohio City location with an open house on July 20.

“We are proud to offer a much more unique, memorable customer experience, enriched with tours, corporate events, and parties out of our West 25th Street store,” the business said in a post.

Campbell’s also has locations inside the West Side Market and at the downtown Cleveland Arcade.