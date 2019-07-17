Bud Light offering free beer to any alien ‘that makes it out’ of Area 51

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, is teasing it’ll give free beer to any alien released during the Area 51 raid and even created a special-edition can.

Monday the company took to Twitter stating that they weren’t supporting those who planned to raid Area 51.

We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid. — Bud Light (@budlight) July 15, 2019

However, Wednesday the company changed its tune.

“Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out,” the tweet said.

Bud Light also shared a photo of a black and neon green can of the beer, calling it “Area 51 Special Edition.”

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

“Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader…for drinks” the greeting across the top of the can said.

The bottom of the beer included the phrase, “We come in peace.”

One Twitter user then asked the company if the can was real, to which they responded “51,000 RTs and we’ll make it happen.”

51,000 RTs and we'll make it happen. — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

This joke comes after thousands of social media users planned to storm Area 51 in southern Nevada to “see them aliens.”

Over 1,000,000 people have signed on to a Facebook event pledging to raid the government property on September 20.

The US Air Force has been made aware of the potential impending raid, which is believed to have started as a joke, and is “[discouraging] anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.”

