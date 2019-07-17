Breezy evening followed by extreme heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The remnants of Barry affected us with scattered showers and ‘tropical-like’ downpours/thunderstorms Wednesday. This evening, winds are flowing off the lake, providing a bit of a breeze.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. This was issued due to the forecast showing signs of heat indices reaching 105-112° during this time period. It wouldn’t be surprising if a HEAT ADVISORY is issued for parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday! Stay tuned.

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday night.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

