Breezy evening followed by extreme heat

Posted 11:09 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, July 17, 2019

CLEVELAND -- The remnants of Barry affected us with scattered showers and ‘tropical-like’ downpours/thunderstorms Wednesday.  This evening, winds are flowing off the lake, providing a bit of a breeze.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.  This was issued due to the forecast showing signs of heat indices reaching 105-112° during this time period.  It wouldn’t be surprising if a HEAT ADVISORY is issued for parts of Northeast Ohio on Thursday!  Stay tuned.

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday night.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.

