Beating the dangerous heat: List of cooling centers in Northeast Ohio

It could feel like 105 to 112 degrees later this week. With an excessive heat watch issued, cooling centers are being opened in places across Northeast Ohio.
We will keep adding to this list as we learn of more locations.
AKRON:
The City of Akron is extending hours at its four community cooling centers this week. The community centers will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Lawton Street Community Center
1225 Lawton Street
Akron, OH 44320
330-375-2825
Mason Park Community Center
700 E. Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44306
330-375-2821
Patterson Park Community Center
800 Patterson Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
330-375-2819
Summit Lake Community Center
380 W. Crosier Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-375-2826
CLEVELAND:
Oak Street Health said it’s providing cooling centers for community members. Oak Street Health is a network of primary centers for adults on Medicare.
The centers will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
**CLICK HERE for a list of locations**
WILLOUGHBY HILLS:
A cooling center will be open at at the Senior Room of the Willoughy Hills Community Center on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Willoughby Hills Community Center, Senior Room
35400 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44094
Phone: 440-975-3540