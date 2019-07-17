Beating the dangerous heat: List of cooling centers in Northeast Ohio

It could feel like 105 to 112 degrees later this week. With an excessive heat watch issued, cooling centers are being opened in places across Northeast Ohio.

We will keep adding to this list as we learn of more locations.

AKRON:

The City of Akron is extending hours at its four community cooling centers this week. The community centers will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Lawton Street Community Center

1225 Lawton Street

Akron, OH 44320

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange Street

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Avenue

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier Street

Akron, OH 44311

330-375-2826

CLEVELAND:

Oak Street Health said it’s providing cooling centers for community members. Oak Street Health is a network of primary centers for adults on Medicare.

The centers will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS:

A cooling center will be open at at the Senior Room of the Willoughy Hills Community Center on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Willoughby Hills Community Center, Senior Room

35400 Chardon Road

Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

Phone: 440-975-3540

