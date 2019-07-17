Bath & Body Works releases new fall collection

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Does all this heat have you yearning for fall? Well, Bath & Body Works is trying to help bring the fall feel to your home.

The company dropped their 2019 fall candle collection Monday, featuring more than 30 autumn scents.

There are a variety of difference scents, but the most common is pumpkin or rather a combination of pumpkin such as Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Pumpkin Peanut Brittle, Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Cupcake.

They also have a variety of apple flavored scents including Warm Apple Pie, Caramel Apple, Honeycrisp Apple and Apple Cinnamon Cider.

The company is also selling sweeter scents such as Sugared Snickerdoodle, Salted Butterscotch, Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla and Salted Caramel.

The new scents are all available in a 3-wick option. They can be purchased in store or online here.

