CLEVELAND– ESPN the Magazine has gone to the dogs.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is walking a pack of pups on this month’s cover.

The corresponding story describes Mayfield’s interactions with children at his football camp in Oklahoma, the expectations of Cleveland’s season and his relationship with now-wife Emily Wilkinson. (Read the piece here)

The Browns also shared several behind-the-scenes photos of the QB with his new four-legged friends.

Want more photos of @bakermayfield with a bunch of 🐶? Of course you do.

