83-year-old woman found dead in Shaker Heights home

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead inside a Shaker Heights home.

Officers responded to the 18000 block of Lomond Boulevard at approximately 1:28 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of a resident who had not been heard from by her family, Shaker Heights Police Department reports.

Police entered the home and found the woman deceased.

Officials initiated an investigation as a precaution. That investigation is currently on-going. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.