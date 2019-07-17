15-year-old Texas boy arrested for spitting in Arizona tea bottle, returning product to supermarket shelf

Posted 7:23 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, July 17, 2019

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 23: An Albertsons store is seen January 23, 2006 in Tempe, Arizona. An investment group that includes grocery store operator Supervalu Inc. and the drugstore chain CVS Corp. announced Monday it would buy Albertsons for $17.4 billion in cash, stock and debt. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ODESSA, Texas — Police have arrested and charged a Texas teen after he was caught spitting into an Arizona Tea bottle and placing it back on a store shelf for someone else to drink.

According to KOSA, Odessa police were dispatched to Albertsons, an area supermarket, Monday night to investigate the incident.

The officer reviewed surveillance camera footage with the store’s asset protection officer in which the 15-year-old boy is seen picking up the drink and putting his mouth on it before putting it back.

Before police arrived, the teen reportedly told the asset protection manager he had spit in the drink.

The boy told police he put the tea back after taking a drink because it was “gross.”

The 15-year-old is charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second degree felony.

He’s currently being held in a county youth center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.