15-year-old Texas boy arrested for spitting in Arizona tea bottle, returning product to supermarket shelf

ODESSA, Texas — Police have arrested and charged a Texas teen after he was caught spitting into an Arizona Tea bottle and placing it back on a store shelf for someone else to drink.

According to KOSA, Odessa police were dispatched to Albertsons, an area supermarket, Monday night to investigate the incident.

The officer reviewed surveillance camera footage with the store’s asset protection officer in which the 15-year-old boy is seen picking up the drink and putting his mouth on it before putting it back.

Before police arrived, the teen reportedly told the asset protection manager he had spit in the drink.

The boy told police he put the tea back after taking a drink because it was “gross.”

The 15-year-old is charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second degree felony.

He’s currently being held in a county youth center.