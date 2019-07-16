Warren woman killed in head-on collision in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash in Geauga County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on US-422.

According to a report, Meghan McKenzie, 29, was headed east when she went left of center.

Investigators say she crashed head-on into a Jaguar.

The Jaguar caught fire. Witnesses at the scene say they pulled McKenzie and the driver of the Jaguar from their cars.

OSHP says McKenzie was not wearing her seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jaguar is in critical condition. Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt.