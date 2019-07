Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Warm and muggy start this morning. Today temps will rise to mid-80s.

Your Feels-Like temps will be near 90 and the chance of showers and storms increases as we go through the day.

Late in the day on Tuesday, we are expecting to start receiving the remnants from Barry.

Rain and thunderstorms will carry on through Wednesday.

The latter half of the week will be hot and humid.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

