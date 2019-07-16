‘Waddling vagrants:’ Police capture penguins who set up shop in sushi bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Police say a couple of penguins are back in Wellington Harbour after they were temporarily detained.

"The waddling vagrants were removed from their sushi stand refuge earlier today by Constable John Zhu. Unsurprisingly, this was not the first report Police had received about the fishy 🐠 birds," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say the penguins were nesting underneath a food truck to keep warm.

One penguin was removed Saturday and returned Monday with a buddy.

“With some inter-agency cooperation the adventurous pair were released back into Wellington Harbour,” police said.