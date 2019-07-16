VIDEO: Suspect crashes car into home trying to escape law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a chase that ended in a crash in Mansfield.

It started on State Route 430 near Hickory Lane and ended on Illinois Ave. at Grace Street.

Troopers responded initially because of a 911 call reporting a reckless driver.

They found the vehicle matching the description and the driver took off.

According to OSHP, a driver who was trying to escape troopers actually lost them for a second.

That's when the suspect drove off the road and hit a house, according to a press release.

The suspect ran away.

Troopers found the car crashed into the house, but no sign of the suspect.

One person inside the home had minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.