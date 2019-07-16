Trial continues for Cleveland police supervisor in 2012 deadly chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- It will be several more days before jurors in East Cleveland will decide if a Cleveland police supervisor should be convicted of misdemeanor charges related to a 2012 chase and deadly shooting.

The trial for Cleveland Police Sgt. Patricia Coleman started Monday and is expected to last at least until the end of the week.

Coleman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty in connection with the chase that ended in East Cleveland with two unarmed suspects being killed. There were nearly 100 police officers involved in the chase.

Coleman is not one of the officers who fired shots at the suspects.

A couple of the officers involved in the chase testified Tuesday.

Her attorney Kevin Spellacy said his client did not violate any laws and said the case is going to trial for political reasons.

The East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons strongly disagrees.

"This complaint is totally warranted there were 62 police cars that went through the city of East Cleveland," Hemmons said. "I am here as the representative of the city of East Cleveland and am seeking justice on behalf of the citizens."

It is not known if Coleman will take the stand.

Continuing coverage on the deadly chase here