× Trial begins for Cleveland police supervisor in deadly chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A trial is under way for a Cleveland police supervisor accused of dereliction of duty during a chase that ended with two unarmed black people being killed in a barrage of police gunfire.

Randolph Daley and Patricia Coleman were among nearly 100 police officers involved in the 2012 chase that ended with officers firing 137 shots.

Cleveland later paid the families of the two people killed in the chase a total of $3 million to settle a lawsuit.

A lawyer for one of the two supervisors says the trial that began with jury selection on Monday is more about politics than justice.

The two are facing misdemeanor traffic charges related to the chase and were not among the 13 officers who fired shots at the car.

Randolph Daley’s case was continued after his attorney, Henry Hilow, was unable to attend jury selection Monday in East Cleveland Municipal Court due to a prior obligation in federal court.

Hilow and Daley were in court Tuesday and left shortly after they were granted a continuance.

The trial for the other supervisor Patricia Coleman is continuing.

The trial has been sparked by arguments between the defense attorney and prosecutor.

