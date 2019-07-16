Tree limb crushes Orrville home during wicked weather: ‘There was a big flash boom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORRVILLE, Ohio - Brent Troyer was getting the first good look at his crushed home Tuesday morning after violent storms toppled a massive oak limb onto the house late Monday.

Troyer says he was working outside in his garden when the rain started at about 8 p.m., and after he went inside he knew there was a storm warning but was not terribly concerned because it was not raining very hard at the moment.

"About 10 o'clock, a little bit before 10, it started raining harder and I just heard a bunch of wind so I came out of my bedroom yelling at my kids upstairs because I knew they were going to bed and just yelled goodnight to them. My daughter came down and we looked out the front door and looking at all the rain and she's like, 'Oh my,' and then there was just like a big flash boom," said Troyer.

The massive limb crushed a part of their home where their son was sleeping in his bedroom, narrowly missing his bed.

Parts of the home's structure were piercing through the ceiling on the home's first floor.

"My wife was on the other side of the kitchen in the laundry room doing some laundry and the kitchen ceiling was just coming down and drywall was just hanging everywhere ... and everybody was trying to figure out what just happened," he added.

In the daylight, the damage to their home appears to be along a line that starts to the southwest where winds sheared other trees and limbs including six large trees on the property of Harlan Martin.

"Thunderstorms usually go through and it's over with but it lasted quite a while and the winds got pretty high and it was really turbulent, you know, like water was going around; you could tell it was more than a regular thunderstorm," said Martin.

Following the same path to the Northeast fields of corn are flattened. Other trees were damaged by the high winds.

Farther south near Wooster many trees were also toppled along Valley Road.

Debris pelting their roof woke Eric Klein and Belinda Clark.

"I dashed out of bed and looked out the window and all I seen was like limbs and leaves and I just started screaming because I didn't know; I was dead asleep and I didn't know what was going on," said Clark.

"When I looked out the window I couldn't hardly see. I saw a lot of horizontal rain but I couldn't really see much else," said Klein.

"It was horrible. We had a tree down in our driveway; even if we needed to we couldn't have left because the road was blocked by another tree and there was more trees down the road. We were stuck here," said Clark.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday said the damage near Wooster was more consistent with straight line winds than with a tornado since most of the trees and crops that were flattened by the storm were facing the same direction.

Photos of the area were being forwarded to the National Weather Service for a final determination.

There were no reports of any injuries.

"Everybody was safe by the grace of God; nobody got a scratch," said Troyer.