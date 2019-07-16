The Cleveland connection to putting man on the moon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ohio native Neil Armstrong stepping foot on the moon, we are looking back at the extraordinary contributions to that achievement that were made in Ohio.

In fact, beyond Neil Armstrong, a lot of people in Cleveland helped put man on the moon - a story that is often overlooked.

FOX 8's Bill Sheil examines how Cleveland helped take us to the moon in the first place, and is now helping to take us back in 2024.

