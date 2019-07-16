State Fire Marshal determines cause of Jeromesville fire that killed 3 children

Posted 5:19 am, July 16, 2019, by


JEROMESVILLE, Ohio - Authorities say three children killed in an overnight house fire in rural north-central Ohio died from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say three other people who were in the house have been hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started on a front porch where there was an incubator.

Officials identified the children who died as 12-year-old Faithlyn Bogavich, 4-year-old Delaney Bogavich and 1-year-old John Jeffrey Bogavich.

The others injured included a 13-year-old boy.

The two-story house in Jeromesville was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

At least six fire departments responded.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.