Severe storms moving into the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Huron, Richland and Erie counties until 7:30 p.m.

More weather alerts here

Showers are around and storm chances will increase as we head into the evening hours. Beginning tonight, the remnants of Barry will be affecting us in the form of scattered showers and ‘tropical-like downpours/thunderstorms. Localized flooding isn’t out of the question. Rain and thunderstorms will carry on through midday Wednesday before the drying out process begins later in the day.

Check our interactive radar here

The latter half of the week will be hot and humid and potentially turn into our first heat wave of 2019. As the temperature reaches the low 90s, the heat index will climb to 105°. There is no relief until cooler, drier air comes in from Canada Monday night.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: