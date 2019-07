Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio - A security guard at an IRS office in Toledo, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges from an incident in May.

Sean Eklund, 33, is charged with aggravated menacing.

Surveillance video shows Eklund pulling a gun on Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy Alan Gaston.

Gaston was in full uniform when he stopped at the IRS office.

Gaston says Eklund told him to put his gun in his car and pointed a gun at his back when he refused.