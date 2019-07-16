× Sandusky police say 4 people taken to hospital for possible overdose while visiting Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky police are investigating after four people allegedly overdosed at Cedar Point Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the amusement park shortly after noon.

Detectives say the four people went to the park together. Two became ill inside the park and two outside the park. All four were taken to the hospital.

“What we know at this time is the four just arrived at Cedar Point when this happened; two of them did not even get inside the park yet,” said Sandusky Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

He said they are currently investigating the matter. No charges have been filed.

A Sandusky police officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution. Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech says the officer is expected to be OK.

Sandusky Fire Chief Rick Wilcox confirmed to FOX 8 that his department transported the four, as well as a police officer to the hospital.

FOX 8 News reached out to Cedar Point who told us any additional information would have to come from police.

Stay with us for more updates as they become available.