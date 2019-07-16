R. Kelly held in Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges

CHICAGO — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to be held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges.

The singer appeared in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses.

Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure out how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that was expected to be discussed Tuesday.

Prosecutors want Kelly to remain in federal custody, where he’s been since his arrest Thursday, because they say he’s dangerous and a flight risk.

