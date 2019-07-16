Police are looking for a toddler who disappeared at a Michigan campsite

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Police in Michigan are looking for a 2-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite Monday.

Gabriella Vitale’s family lost track of her as they were packing up their campsite in Comins Township, Michigan, Monday morning, according to a news release from the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office.

Her family is from the Monroe area and had been camping off Reber Road since last week, the release said.

The little girl’s pink jacket was found several yards from where she went missing, according to Michigan State Police.

Police are asking people in the area to look out for the little girl and report any clothing items they may find to the dispatch center.

“If you find clothing, please don’t touch (to keep your scent off),” a statement from the Michigan State Police said.

They are also asking people to be careful as they drive through the area.

“Anyone driving around in the area should certainly be cautious,” Lt. Travis House told CNN affiliate WWTV. “Know that there’s a little girl out there that could cross the road at any time. Keep your eyes peeled.”