SANDUSKY, Ohio – Four free tickets to Cedar Point sounds like a great deal but in this case, it’s too good to be true.

Cedar Point posted a picture of some phony tickets that have been going around.

Heads up: This post is a SCAM! For any promotions from Cedar Point, they will be posted through our official social channels or a reputable partner. pic.twitter.com/1b1flc8p0M — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 8, 2019

Here’s the key thing to look for if you see a deal like this: Cedar Point says any promotions for the Roller Coaster Capital of the World will come directly from their social channels.