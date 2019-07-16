Oregon schools required to teach students about the Holocaust and genocide

PORTLAND, Oregon – Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a bill into law Monday that requires schools districts to teach students about Holocaust and genocide.
The new requirements take effect in the 2020-2021 school year.
“Now more than ever we must empower our children with knowledge so together we can stomp out the growing hate in our country,” Governor Brown said in a tweet.
According to KOIN, the bill was inspired by Holocaust survivor Alter Wiener and championed by high schooler Claire Sarnowski.
Wiener died last year after he was struck by a car. He spoke publicly about his three years as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps and hoped that “by sharing his painful story over and over, history would not repeat itself.”