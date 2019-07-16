Oregon schools required to teach students about the Holocaust and genocide



PORTLAND, Oregon – Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed a bill into law Monday that requires schools districts to teach students about Holocaust and genocide.

The new requirements take effect in the 2020-2021 school year.

Now more than ever we must empower our children with knowledge so together we can stomp out the growing hate in our country. Proud to sign the Holocaust education bill today, mandating Oregon schools to teach our kids about genocide so this history is never forgotten or ignored. pic.twitter.com/FqNgZhkfnY — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 15, 2019

“Now more than ever we must empower our children with knowledge so together we can stomp out the growing hate in our country,” Governor Brown said in a tweet.

According to KOIN, the bill was inspired by Holocaust survivor Alter Wiener and championed by high schooler Claire Sarnowski.

Wiener died last year after he was struck by a car. He spoke publicly about his three years as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps and hoped that “by sharing his painful story over and over, history would not repeat itself.”