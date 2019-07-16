Ohio State: Jeffrey Epstein foundation donated millions to university



COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State says it is reviewing gifts and donations, following the arrest of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein pleaded not guilty last week to federal sex trafficking charges in New York.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution under an agreement that required him to spend 13 months in jail and register as a sex offender.

According to OSU, Epstein’s private foundation anonymously donated $2.5 million to Ohio State University in 2007.

Epstein also made a $1,000 donation to the Wexner Center for the Arts Membership Fund in 1990.

Ohio State released a statement on the matter: