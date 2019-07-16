Myles Garrett planning another puppy play date

Posted 5:25 pm, July 16, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns defensive end and dog dad Myles Garrett is planning another puppy play date.

Garrett posted on Twitter that he wants his pup, Gohan, to meet some new friends on Friday at 4 p.m. He asked for suggestions of dog parks near Cleveland.

In April, the Pro Bowler took his new pooch to Canine Meadows in Kirtland. Garrett posed for photos with dozens of Browns fans while Gohan played with other pups.

Garrett adopted Gohan, a black German shepherd, in March. He’s named after a “Dragon Ball” character.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.