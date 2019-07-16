Myles Garrett planning another puppy play date

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns defensive end and dog dad Myles Garrett is planning another puppy play date.
Garrett posted on Twitter that he wants his pup, Gohan, to meet some new friends on Friday at 4 p.m. He asked for suggestions of dog parks near Cleveland.
In April, the Pro Bowler took his new pooch to Canine Meadows in Kirtland. Garrett posed for photos with dozens of Browns fans while Gohan played with other pups.
Garrett adopted Gohan, a black German shepherd, in March. He’s named after a “Dragon Ball” character.