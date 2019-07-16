Myles Garrett planning another puppy play date

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Browns defensive end and dog dad Myles Garrett is planning another puppy play date.

Garrett posted on Twitter that he wants his pup, Gohan, to meet some new friends on Friday at 4 p.m. He asked for suggestions of dog parks near Cleveland.

I want to organize another doggie play date for this Friday around 4pm! I’m looking for a park close to Cleveland so Gohan can make some new friends. Reply w some of your favorite dog parks… I’ll check them out and keep you updated 🤟🏾🧡 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 16, 2019

In April, the Pro Bowler took his new pooch to Canine Meadows in Kirtland. Garrett posed for photos with dozens of Browns fans while Gohan played with other pups.

Garrett adopted Gohan, a black German shepherd, in March. He’s named after a “Dragon Ball” character.