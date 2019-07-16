Man pretending to be officer pulls over driver, claims to fix warrant for money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A warning for drivers after a man says he was pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer asking for money.

FoOX 8 spoke to a driver who started recording on his cell phone once he realized the man might not be a real officer.

Christopher Shackleton said he was driving eastbound on Lorain Avenue near West 117th Street when was pulled over by a man in a white Dodge Charger at about 1 p.m. Saturday. He told police the vehicle had red and blue lights in the grill.

"He walked up to my door, he was right behind me. He walked up to the door, he had all the lights on. He tells me to put my hands up on the wheel, and he turns around and tells me I have warrants for my arrest. And he says for $200 I could have it paid off at the clerk of courts and he could send me on my way," Shackleton said.

Shackleton said because he has no outstanding warrants, he became suspicious.

"I told him I wanted to call the police officer, you hear me, to have presence to where you were at. And he basically told me he wanted to turn around and go talk to his boss. And he heads back into his car and takes off on me," Shackleton said.

The 36-year old said he wanted video proof of his encounter, so he caught back up with the vehicle about a mile away and started recording from his cell phone.

Shackleton: "What district are you out of?"

Suspect: "I'm auxiliary."

Shackleton: "You're auxiliary, why did you pull me over on Lorain then to tell me you were a cop?"

Suspect: "That is a cop, auxiliary officer is a cop."

Shackleton told police the man had a weapon and was wearing a uniform with an auxiliary officer patch, but would not say what department he worked for.

Shackleton: "Are you sure, are you a Cleveland police officer? You can't play Cleveland police officer out here sir."

Suspect: "I did not say Cleveland."

Shackleton: "Yeah, you did when you pulled me over on Lorain."

Suspect: "No, no I never said Cleveland."

Shackleton: "You just told me you did and tried showing me a fake badge."

Suspect: "I know people in Cleveland."

"Nah, I never pulled you over... I never pulled you over, buddy," said the suspect in the video.

"You're fake, you're not a cop," said Shackleton before the man drove away.

The 29-year old suspect’s record shows he has been convicted for a traffic violation or misdemeanor almost every single year since 2008. The charges include speeding, drug abuse, DUI and driving under suspension.

No word whether he has been charged with this case.