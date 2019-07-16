× I-Team: Head of security at Hopkins Airport resigns

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned the head of security at Hopkins Airport abruptly resigned this week.

Cleveland City Hall confirms Howard Phillips left the job.

Dan Williams, spokesman for the mayor’s office, said there had been no disciplinary problems and no other issues leading up to this.

This comes, however, after a series of security breaches at the airport.

The I TEAM revealed in February, a drunk driver crashed through a fence and drove onto the airfield. No one at the airport noticed, and no one there even realized what had happened for hours.

Then, a man climbed an airport fence and found his way into a secure area. Someone in the control tower spotted him, and police arrested him.

And last year, city officials were disciplined after it was discovered they had bypassed security checkpoints.

The mayor’s office expects a search for a new Hopkins security manager to begin quickly.

