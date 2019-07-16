Harry Styles in talks to play Prince Eric in ‘Little Mermaid’ remake

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

Singer Harry Styles is reportedly in early talks to play Prince Eric in the live action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old is in early negotiations to play the character in Rob Marshall’s film.

Halle Bailey has already been cast as Ariel and there are reports Melissa McCarthy could play Ursula.

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews said he would like to play King Triton.

Styles, who is well known for being a member of the boy band One Direction, was most recently one of the entertainers screen-tested for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie. The role went to someone else.

“The Little Mermaid” remake is set to begin shooting in 2020.

