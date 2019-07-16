× From Cleveland to Chicago in 28 minutes: Hyperloop is closer to reality

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The idea of getting from Cleveland to Chicago in less than 30 minutes is no longer a dream.

“The Great Lakes Hyper-Loop System is very much a reality. We are in the final stages of our feasibility study,” said Danielle Render, Dir. of External Engagement & Public Affairs with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, also known as NOACA.

The hyperloop would allow people to travel from Cleveland to Chicago in just 28 minutes.

Passengers would sit in pods that would race through a vacuum tube.

“We would be able to fit anywhere from 16-30 passengers in a pod,” said Render.

And the hyperloop has added a stop in the city of Pittsburgh.

“We got a $100,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to extend the corridor to Pittsburgh,” said Render.

So, what’s next?

The results of the feasibility study will be unveiled in early August.

Then, the public comment period will begin.

“We want public input on the potential station locations and the economic impact of this on Northeast Ohio,” said Render.

If all goes well, the hyperloop could be running in the next three to five years.

