Fox Recipe Box: Layered Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a dessert that will ‘wow’ your guests and does not require you to turn on the oven? Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared one of her favorite recipes that is a great version of cheesecake, but not all the fuss. Served in mason jars, Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to layer fresh blueberries into a wonderful summer dessert.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Layered Blueberry Cheesecake Dessert

1-1/2 cups graham crackers crumbs

4 Tablespoons white sugar

½ cup roasted & salted pecans, chopped

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 Tablespoons butter, melted

8 ounce cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1 cup ricotta cheese

½ teaspoon vanilla

4 teaspoons real lemon juice

8 cups of fresh blueberries

¾ cup blueberry pie filling

3 Tablespoons water

Using a food processor, make graham cracker crumbs and then chopped pecans, making sure not to over-chop the nuts. In a medium mixing bowl combine crumbs, pecans, sugar, cinnamon and butter. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, beat softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth and creamy. Beat in ricotta and lemon juice.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, slightly heat blueberry pie filling with water. Heat until pouring/thin consistency and drizzle over blueberries and gently fold together until blueberries are lightly coated.

In glass dessert cups, small mason jars or 9oz. clear plastic cups, layer blueberries, cheesecake mixture, crumbs and repeat. Top dessert with lightly sweetened heavy whipping cream and garnish with a thin slice of lemon, blueberries and mint