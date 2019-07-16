Doctors issue warning as Northeast Ohio braces for heatwave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It’s pretty hard to avoid the summer heat in July.

But with the heat showing no signs of slowing down, doctors say if you aren’t careful, you could end up getting sick.

"We could see a variety of different types of illnesses, anything ranging from mild dehydration for people who don't have really good access to water, all the way up to heat stroke," Dr. Robert Hughes said.

Hughes, associate medical director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at University Hospitals, said he’s already treated heat-related illnesses this summer. But with feel-like temperatures at 105 degrees this weekend, he’s sending out stern advice.

"To stay in cool environments, shaded areas, wear loose clothing. I think people wrongly assume that if they wear tank tops, they're gonna actually stay cooler. But sometimes long-sleeve shirts that are bright colors can actually block the sun a little bit more effectively," Hughes said.

For those who don’t have air-conditioning or have to work in the heat, warning signs for heat stroke include throbbing headache, dizziness, lack of sweating despite the heat, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting and rapid heartbeat.

The most susceptible?

"Usually, people who are older, people who have a lot of medical issues, people who have heart failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer. Just people who are generally ill,” Hughes said.

Doctors also have a warning to parents of small children..

Those backyard kiddie pools may not be best on sweltering hot days, as the water can heat up just as fast as bathtub water from a faucet.

For Cleveland city pools and rec centers, if temps reach 85 degress and above, they will be open as cooling centers.