Department of Defense honors FOX 8 News

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 News received an award from representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday.

Col. Chaker Fadel presented us with the Seven Seals Award for excellence in broadcasting, specifically telling the stories of servicemen and women, and the seven service branches of the military.

Over the past several years, they've noticed our coverage on veterans, the Cleveland VA Medical Center, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the ESGR, which is the employer support group of the guard and reserve.

We take great pride in veterans and telling their stories. It was an honor to be recognized.