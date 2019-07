× Cleveland police issue alert for 12-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a father reported his 12-year-old daughter missing Tuesday.

He said he last saw his daughter Saturday.

Dominique Gathright is 12-years-old.

She was last seen wearing flip flops, black shorts and a red tank top.

Her last known location was in the 14000 block of Idarose.

Other missing cases here.