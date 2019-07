× Cleveland Heights police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old that happened Monday night.

Police sources say the homicide happened around 9:08 p.m. near Mayfield and Eddington.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216) 252-7463.

This is the first homicide in Cleveland Heights this year.