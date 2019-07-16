Cleveland athletes, FOX 8 anchors look into the future with FaceApp

CLEVELAND– Noticing a lot more senior citizens on your social media timelines these days? That might be thanks to FaceApp.

The app allows you to upload a photo and transform it into an older version of yourself.

FOX 8 anchor and reporter Jennifer Jordan gave it a try.

As did Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, who found he now resembles Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Antonio Callaway and Nick Chubb are looking a little gray these days.

The Cleveland Indians also looked into the future for Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Jose Ramirez and Tyler Naquin.

