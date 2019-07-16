Cleveland athletes, FOX 8 anchors look into the future with FaceApp

CLEVELAND– Noticing a lot more senior citizens on your social media timelines these days? That might be thanks to FaceApp.

The app allows you to upload a photo and transform it into an older version of yourself.

FOX 8 anchor and reporter Jennifer Jordan gave it a try.

As did Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, who found he now resembles Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Old Filter >>> 10-Year Challenge 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/stZYo4lb3G — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 16, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Antonio Callaway and Nick Chubb are looking a little gray these days.

The Cleveland Indians also looked into the future for Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Jose Ramirez and Tyler Naquin.