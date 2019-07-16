× City of Cleveland starts accepting vendor applications for return of e-scooters

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland started accepting vendor permit applications for dockless scooters and bike shares.

The electric scooter-sharing service Bird introduced its devices to the city last summer, but it was short lived. Just days later, Cleveland’s law director ordered the scooters be removed from streets and sidewalks. Bird agreed to pause operations.

Last month, Cleveland City Council passed an ordinance to allow for their return. It requires vendors, including Bird and Lime, to get permits and pay operating fees.

The scooters could be back on Cleveland streets as early as Aug. 19. The deadline to apply for a permit is July 26 at 5 p.m.

“The goal of legislation regulating this new industry is to ensure that there are rules and a process for shared mobility devices operating in the City of Cleveland,” said Mayor Frank Jackson in a news release on Tuesday. “Sensible regulation aims to make this mode of transportation safer and more efficient for all sharing the road.”

The city said it expects to issue three permits for dockless scooter vendors and three permits to dockless bike share vendors.

According to the news release, the city of Cleveland also plans to hold a serious of educational events aimed at riders of what it calls “shared mobility devices.”

Continuing coverage of this story here