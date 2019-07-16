Carjacking outside Cuyahoga County Justice Center caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video of a carjacking where you might least expect it.

It happened right outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, a complex filled with police officers, sheriff’s deputies, the county jail, judges and more.

Antoine Blackshearwas convicted, and will be sentenced next week.

The video shows a man drop off a woman outside the front steps, another man walks up, and then that second man attacks.

"Took my girlfriend down to the justice center. I'm dropping her off. And he's walking up the street. I seen him coming up the street. All of a sudden, he grabbed me and said, ‘Give me this car’, and we got to tussling," the victim said.

"First thing I thought, I tried to grab my gun, but I took it off my hip, and stuck it between the seat.”

It took place in broad daylight. Bystanders yelled for help and deputies arrested the carjacker.

The I-Team found Blackshear was convicted in county court eight other times since the 1990s, mostly for drugs.

What happened right outside the justice center is even more outrageous when you consider this: Blackshear had just been released from the county jail that day. So he walked out of jail, and he attacked.

The victim plans to speak out before a judge during sentencing for Blackshear. He faces punishment on a robbery charge.