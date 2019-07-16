× A lot of people kiss their pup more than their partner: survey

Dog owners don’t hold back when it comes to showing their pups some love.

According to PEOPLE, a survey, done by an organic dog treat company called Riley’s Organics, found that 52% of people who were polled said they kissed their dog more than they kissed their partner. And, 61% reportedly said they kiss their dogs on the mouth.

And, that’s not all: According to the survey results, 52% said they would rather sleep in bed with their pup than their partner.

Another interesting finding of the survey: 94% of the people polled said they would much rather stay home with their pet BFF than spend a night out with a human friend.