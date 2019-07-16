A lot of people kiss their pup more than their partner: survey

Posted 11:22 am, July 16, 2019, by

Woman getting a kiss off her pet puppy dog (Getty photo)

Dog owners don’t hold back when it comes to showing their pups some love.

According to PEOPLE, a survey, done by an organic dog treat company called Riley’s Organics, found that 52% of people who were polled said they kissed their dog more than they kissed their partner. And, 61% reportedly said they kiss their dogs on the mouth.

And, that’s not all: According to the survey results, 52% said they would rather sleep in bed with their pup than their partner.

Another interesting finding of the survey:  94% of the people polled said they would much rather stay home with their pet BFF than spend a night out with a human friend.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.