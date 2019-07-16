7 employees, customers indicted for ‘racketeering activity’ at Giant Eagle in Bedford

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted multiple people for “racketeering activity” at a local Giant Eagle store in Bedford.

Seven employees and customers are named in the indictment for allegedly running a sort of coupon scam.

According to the indictment, some of the accused posed as customers and would fill grocery carts with items like baby products, paper goods and gift cards.

The employees are accused of then overriding the system to activate “gift cards” and other coupon offers at checkout.

The fraud allegedly took place between July 3, 2018 and December 19, 2018 and amounted to $156,000.

Leslie Hart, Ashleigh Estell, Rachel Donofrio, Ke’aisha Scruggs, Shawnte Davis, Mara Pryor and Roz Hazes are all charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among other charges.

FOX 8 News reached out to Giant Eagle for comment but we have not yet heard back.

You can see the indictment, here.