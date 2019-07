MANSFIELD, Ohio – The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating an ATV crash that killed 2 people.

It happened Monday on U.S. Route 30 west, between 5th Ave. and SR-545 around 4:45 p.m.

Police say two people were killed.

They have not been identified.

Police are investigating what caused the accident.

Police are asking for help with information. If you know anything, call (419)755-9470.