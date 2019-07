Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on Harvard Avenue near East 71st Street.

Homicide detectives were on scene late Monday afternoon. Police said a subcontractor for the city of Cleveland made the discovery in a basement at about 1 p.m.

Sources said the woman's body appears to have been there for a while.

Police are not sure of the cause of death. The woman's remains have been sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.