Wadsworth police search for missing 13-year-old girl

WADSWORTH, Ohio– The Wadsworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Isabella Craider was last seen at 6 a.m. Monday at her home on High Street.

She is 5 foot 2 and weighs 140 pounds with long reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Wadsworth police at 330-334-1511.