Video shows Newburgh Heights officer work to save man’s life

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A Newburgh Heights police officer found a man unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle and immediately started doing everything he could to help save him.

Lt. Mike Marniella found the man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle Thursday afternoon on East 66th Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

"A citizen told him about the man while he was on a traffic call," said Chief John Majoy. "It is a few blocks outside of our jurisdiction, but Lt. Marniella knew it was important to go and check it out. So he had dispatch call Cleveland EMS and headed over to find out if he could help."

When the officer arrived, he found the man unconscious and the car in drive.

Body camera video shows the officer put the vehicle in park as he attempts to wake the man up.

"I tried shaking him, but got no response," Marniella told FOX 8. "I could see he was blue at the time."

The lieutenant ran to his cruiser and got Narcan. While the Narcan worked, the man was struggling to breathe.

With the help of a citizen, the man was removed from the vehicle and the officer started chest compressions.

A few minutes later Cleveland EMS arrived and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

While the lieutenant said he was just doing his job, the chief disagrees. The chief added that the officer will soon be receiving a life saving award.

"He saved his life, there is no doubt in my mind," Majoy said.