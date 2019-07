TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Summit Metro Crash Response Team is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Saturday.

First responders were called out to Ravenna Road and Old Mill Road in Twinsburg Township around 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the rider of a 2003 Harley Davidson lost control of his motorcycle near the intersection and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say he is a 52-year-old man from Twinsburg.